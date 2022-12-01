WWE Personality Fired Over Live Event Incident

Quetzalli Bulnes has been released by the WWE over an incident that took place at a live event in Mexico City on Oct. 30. During the show, Bulens pulled off an unplanned spot where she convinced one of her friends, a YouTuber from Spain, to hop the guardrail and try to get in the ring. Byron Saxton was also in the ring as the scene unfolded and looked noticeably confused, as did the fans in attendance.

The incident was described on F4WOnline via William Beltran and Super Luchas — "There was a scary incident that angered some fans in attendance. Quetzalli Bulnes, host of WWE Ahora on YouTube, wanted to give an unplanned spot on the show to one of her friends, a wrestling YouTuber from Spain named Falbak, who was in ringside. Falbak jumped the barricade after Quetzalli encouraged him to do so. Byron Saxton called security to catch him, but Quetzalli ordered them not to do anything to him. Byron Saxton's face was one of fear and then of anger with Quetzalli for this situation of which he, clearly, had no knowledge. Falbak attempted to get into the ring, but Quetzalli angrily yelled at him to leave and return to ringside. It was reported that Falbak apparently asked Quetzalli for a shout-out at the show and to go for him at ringside, because if she did that, he would give her a gift. But, Falbak's plan would have been to get into the ring, declare his love for her and steal a kiss from her, regardless of Quetzalli's response."

Bulnes, the host of WWE Ahora and conductor of interviews on El Brunch De WWE, confirmed her departure from the company on social media this week.

Quetzalli Bulnes anuncia que ya no trabaja con la WWE.#wrestling #wwe #wweespanol pic.twitter.com/Dmy5AldPCw — De Dos a Tres Caídas (@De2a3_caidas) November 30, 2022

WWE Looking to Launch an NXT in Mexico

Shawn Michaels recently discussed WWE's expansion plans, mentioning how an NXT will potentially launch in Mexico. He explained during a post-show media call in October, "When it comes to NXT expanding outside of the US, NXT Europe is going to be coming in 2023 and I know there have been talks of NXT Japan and NXT Mexico. Those are probably farther down the road but it's my understanding that those are some announcements that could be coming not too far down the road in 2023. The one thing everyone is excited about is, this company never sleeps and we are constantly trying to grow and expand. I have no doubt, I can't tell you how I know, but I know a guy that is pretty interested in NXT and its expansion. I'm sure those things are not far down the road at all."