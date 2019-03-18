WWE Announces 2019 Warrior Award Recipient

WWE announced on Monday that longtime WWE employee Sue Aitchison will receive this year’s Warrior Award at the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction. Named after WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior, the award “is presented to an individual who has exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance and who lives life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of The Ultimate Warrior” according to a description on WWE.com.

“A WWE employee for more than 30 years, Sue Aitchison is widely credited with spearheading WWE’s community outreach programs,” WWE’s announcement read. “Over the course of her storied career, she built a long-term partnership with Make-A-Wish and helped grant WWE wishes to more than 6,000 children. Aitchison also pioneered WWE’s WrestleMania Reading Challenge, inspiring a love of reading for millions of children around the world. Because of her commitment to giving back, Aitchison has also been the recipient of Make-A-Wish’s Chris Greicius Award.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Previous recipients of the award include Connor “The Crusher” Michalek, Joan Lunden, Eric LeGrand and Jarrius “JJ” Robertson.

“I’m so humbled — just thinking about this honor is emotional,” Aitchison said in an interview with the Stamford Advocate. “Giving back is part of WWE’s philosophy. This is something we do and always want to do well.”

Stephanie McMahon, Triple H and annual award presenter Dana Warrior all put out statements on Aitchison’s induction.

“Sue has dedicated her entire career to helping Wish kids fulfill their dreams and putting smiles on countless families’ faces. Her heart and character epitomize the essence of the Warrior Award,” McMahon said. “She is an unsung hero who deserves to be recognized and immortalized in the WWE Hall of Fame.”

“The unsung hero and silent driving force between @WWE and @MakeAWish for over 30+ years, Sue Aitchison is OUR Superstar and the recipient of this year’s #WarriorAward,” Triple H tweeted on Monday. “Congrats, Sue and thank you for all you continue to do.”

“It is an incredible privilege to present Sue with this year’s Warrior Award,” Warrior said in a statement. “My husband saw Sue’s efforts firsthand throughout his WWE career. She displays the Warrior spirit every single day and is an inspiration to us all.”

The 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction class includes six members of the D-Generation X faction — Shawn Michaels, Triple H, X-Pac, Billy Gunn, Road Dogg and Chyna — along with The Honky Tonk Man, Torrie Wilson and the tag team of Harlem Heat.