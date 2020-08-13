WWE SummerSlam 2020 Will Reportedly Take Place at the Amway Center in Orlando

It looks like WWE has picked a spot for next week's SummerSlam pay-per-view. For nearly a month reports have been popping up about Vince McMahon's desire to get the show out of the Performance Center and into a different setting, with rumors ranging from a cruise ship to a beach in the Northeast to Atlantic City, New Jersey. But after all that searching, new reports indicate the show will take place just a short drive away from the PC at the Amway Center in downtown Orlando, Florida.

Both WrestleVotes and EWrestlingNews reported that the show would be happening at Amway, and that production trucks will start arriving on Friday. Both sources claim that no fans will be able to attend the event due to restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spectrum Sports' Jon Alba also reported that, according to sources, WWE might use the Amway Center as its new home base going forward. Every episode of Raw and SmackDown has taken place inside the Performance Center in mid-March along with the WrestleMania 36, Money in the Bank, Backlash and The Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay-per-views.

Per a source: #WWE is not just exploring #SummerSlam at Amway Center in Orlando, but also utilizing the facility going forward for other events. As I noted below, the arena is currently "closed" until next year, which would seemingly mean nothing is on the docket. https://t.co/vwkfPP09c8 — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) August 13, 2020

"It's worth noting #WWE has saved a ton of money on production costs this year due to not being on the road (per the last quarterly financial report), so if it were a money matter of leasing Amway, that would seem very doable," Alba continued. "If #WWE could secure some sort of lease at Amway Center, it's not out of the realm to suggest limited fans could eventually return to the tapings given how big the arena is. Plenty of room to social distance. #AEW has been running with some invited guests, distanced."

As of now, NXT TakeOver: XXX will still take place at Full Sail Live.

Here's the card for SummerSlam:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. TBD

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.