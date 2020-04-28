Apollo Crews Loses United States Championship Match Against Andrade on WWE Raw Due to Knee Injury

Apollo Crews looked to be on the verge of winning his first championship in the WWE when he challenged Andrade for the United States Championship on Monday Night Raw. Crews managed to pin Andrade earlier in the night during a six-man tag match with a powerbomb variation. Afterwards the champ and Zelina Vega bickered backstage, while Crews made the bold claim he could beat "El Idolo" two times in one night. Andrade said he'd defend his title at any time, allowing Crews to respond, "how about now?" and slap him across the face.

Midway through the match Crews sold a knee injury when he attempted a dive off the apron and landed on his feet when Andrade doged it. Later on he went for a frog splash and landed on his feet again, this time causing his knee to give out. The referee called for the bell as trainers rushed out to help him, much to Crews' frustration.

By all indications the injury is for storyline purposes, but well provide an update if more information is released.

Andrade's reign as US Champion now stands at 123 days, the longest since Shinsuke Nakamura's 2018 reign. He first won the title by beating Rey Mysterio at a Madison Square Garden live event in late December and defended it against Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo on television multiple times. However between a 30-day WWE Wellness Policy violation, he hadn't defended the title in nearly two months before Monday night.

Here's the Money in the Bank card as of now:

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Tamina

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Aleister Black vs. Apollo Crews vs. King Corbin vs. Otis/Dolph Ziggler

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Mandy Rose/Carmella

