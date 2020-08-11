Asuka Earns Her Raw Women's Championship Match With Sasha Banks at SummerSlam

It's official — Asuka will challenge Sasha Banks for the Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam on Aug. 23. This week's Monday Night Raw saw "The Empress" take on Bayley in a match "The Boss" booked last week as a means of preventing Asuka from getting another shot at the title. "The Role Model" looked to have the match locked up, but she decided to start taunting Asuka by using Kairi Sane's "Walk The Plank" taunt. Asuka used that opening and applied the Asuka Lock, trapping Bayley's arm behind her back to force the tap-out.

Banks, who tried throughout the match to assist Bayley, was furious over the result. She infamously "took" the title from Asuka back at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules thanks to some shenanigans involving Bayley and a referee's shirt, then officially wont the title via count-out while Bayley forced Asuka to save Sane from a backstage attack.

Even with the odds stacked against her, @WWEAsuka refuses to leave #WWERaw tonight without her title opportunity at #SummerSlam. pic.twitter.com/RlZNztvcJ2 — WWE (@WWE) August 11, 2020

