Asuka Escapes Building During Las Vegas Fashion Show Mall Shooting

WWE Superstar Asuka found herself inside Las Vegas’ Fashion Show Mall on Tuesday during a shooting, but thankfully escaped the building unharmed. The shooting was not fatal, as only three people left the scene with injuries. The reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion said she hid in the Guess store once she started hearing screams, then made her way outside to the parking lot.

“I just escaped,” she tweeted. “There was a scream in front of me at #FashionShowMall. It was like shooting. #GUESS near the shooting range protected me.”

I just escaped!

There was a scream in front of me at #FashionShowMall. It was like shooting. #GUESS near the shooting range protected me. — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) January 22, 2020

She then responded to a couple of wrestlers and fans who were worried about her, including fellow Japanese wrestler Shinsuke Nakamura.

無事で何より、アメリカ…！！ — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) January 22, 2020

Fine!

Thank you 🙏 — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) January 22, 2020

Stay safe! That’s horrifying! — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) January 22, 2020

Metro Captain Dori Koren released a statement regarding the incident.

“We believe it’s an isolated incident,” Koren said via CBS affiliate 8 News Now. “We don’t believe that there was any kind of targeted shooting, but we don’t know the role of every single victim at this point, and we don’t know the role of anyone else who may have been involved during the initial altercation.”

Asuka is scheduled to face Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship at the Royal Rumble this Sunday at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Check out the full card for the show below.

WWE Universal Championship: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan (Strap Match)

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Falls Count Anywhere)

United States Championship: Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo

Sheamus vs. Shorty G

Men’s Royal Rumble Match (Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Elias, King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, TBA)

Women’s Royal Rumble Match (Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, Natalya, TBA)

The latest betting odds for the Rumble matches have Roman Reigns winning the Men’s match and NXT’s Shayna Baszler expected to take the Women’s bout.