WWE Fans Can't Get Enough of Miz and Morrison's Backlash Music Video
Tonight's card for WWE Backlash held several intriguing match-ups, and that included Universal Champion Braun Strowman taking on The Miz and John Morrison. The match itself was pretty entertaining, but the biggest highlight actually came before the match even started, as Miz and Morrison came out to the ring and debuted their new song, which included a ridiculously over the top music video. The video definitely got fans talking on social media, and for the most part, fans ate it up with a spoon. We've collected some of the best reactions to the video right here, which you can find starting on the next slide.
The music video had Morrison playing a piano while Miz crooned against a wall, and the melodramatic intro went into a full chorus of Miz and Morrison's catchphrase.
Fans loved it, and are even wanting the song to hit Spotify so they can listen to it on repeat, and we can't blame them.
Check out the full card for Backlash below:
Edge vs. Randy Orton
WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley
WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. The Miz and John Morrison
Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Nia Jax
United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. Andrade
WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. The IIconics vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross
Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders
Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus
Stuck in My Head
Good luck getting that out of your head ladies and gentlemen.
Fucks sake, that Miz & Morrison song is stuck in my head now 😂#WWEBacklash— Brandon // BIM (@BMordey__) June 15, 2020
"F**** sake, that Miz & Morrison song is stuck in my head now Face with tears of joy
#WWEBacklash
Buried
Not everyone was a fan of the video, with some feeling like it needs to be buried.
That Miz & Morrison music video needs buried with the IcoPro leftovers and never seen again.— Ethan Bowser (@EthanBowser) June 15, 2020
"That Miz & Morrison music video needs buried with the IcoPro leftovers and never seen again."
Time To Respond
One fan is hoping to see Strowman return the favor, and now we kind of hope he does.
I wonder if Braun Strowman will make a parody of The Miz and John Morrison's music videos, with his own single called "You're Gonna Get These Hands", with ladies singing in the background. That would be really tantalizing to hear. #WWEBacklash— Alexander The Great (ATG, LIV Morgan's Hype Man) (@WWETheAlexander) June 15, 2020
"I wonder if Braun Strowman will make a parody of The Miz and John Morrison's music videos, with his own single called "You're Gonna Get These Hands", with ladies singing in the background. That would be really tantalizing to hear. #WWEBacklash"
Spotify Love
Videos are great, but some are hoping to see them get some love on Spotify too.
Can we get Miz and Morrisons on Spotify please??— anastasia beaverhausen (@misskirsty) June 15, 2020
"Can we get Miz and Morrisons on Spotify please??"
Vibing
Miz and Morrison might not have won the match, but they certainly got fans hooked on their new song.
Anyone else just vibe to that new Miz and Morrison song or was it just me?😂#WWEBacklash— Curtis Stewart (@ManLikeChort) June 15, 2020
"Anyone else just vibe to that new Miz and Morrison song or was it just me?Face with tears of joy
#WWEBacklash"
Better
If it's a throwdown between musicians, always bet on Miz and Morrison.
Miz and Morrison is better than youre favorite rapper/singer— WATCH ONE PIECE ON NETFLIX (@BGeneus) June 15, 2020
"Miz and Morrison is better than youre favorite rapper/singer"
Just Blame Braun0comments
If you're looking for someone to blame for that hooky song, blame Braun Strowman.
Dammit Braun!— New Wrestling Era (NWE) (@NewWrestlingEra) June 15, 2020
That song was actually pretty good, and Miz & Morrison sounded good!😂
Can’t wait to add #HEYheyhey (Ho Ho) to my music on #Spotify@WWEMusic @TheRealMorrison @mikethemiz #Backlash #UniversalTitle #JohnnyDripDrip #MCMIZ
"Dammit Braun!
That song was actually pretty good, and Miz & Morrison sounded good!Face with tears of joy
Can’t wait to add #HEYheyhey (Ho Ho) to my music on #Spotify
@WWEMusic @TheRealMorrison @mikethemiz #Backlash #UniversalTitle #JohnnyDripDrip #MCMIZ"
