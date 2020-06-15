WWE Fans Can't Get Enough of Miz and Morrison's Backlash Music Video

Tonight's card for WWE Backlash held several intriguing match-ups, and that included Universal Champion Braun Strowman taking on The Miz and John Morrison. The match itself was pretty entertaining, but the biggest highlight actually came before the match even started, as Miz and Morrison came out to the ring and debuted their new song, which included a ridiculously over the top music video. The video definitely got fans talking on social media, and for the most part, fans ate it up with a spoon. We've collected some of the best reactions to the video right here, which you can find starting on the next slide.

The music video had Morrison playing a piano while Miz crooned against a wall, and the melodramatic intro went into a full chorus of Miz and Morrison's catchphrase.

Fans loved it, and are even wanting the song to hit Spotify so they can listen to it on repeat, and we can't blame them.

Check out the full card for Backlash below:

Edge vs. Randy Orton

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Nia Jax

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. Andrade

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. The IIconics vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus

What have you thought of Backlash so far? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!