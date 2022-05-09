WWE Backlash: Fans Go Wild For Rhea Ripley's New Look
WWE Backlash might not have had a match lined up for Rhea Ripley, but she shocked many when she appeared during the Pay-Per-View that she would joining Edge in his newest faction, Judgement Day. Becoming the third member of this new dark group, Ripley joins not just Edge but Damien Priest as well, showing that this new faction is set to leave quite an impression on World Wrestling Entertainment. To ring in this big occasion, Rhea Ripley is sporting a new look, which is definitely the darkest we've seen from her so far during her wrestling career.
Rhea Ripley introduced her new look following the battle between Edge and AJ Styles, with Edge managing to take down Styles and adding a new member of Judgement Day at the same time. With the new faction already filled with some heavy hitters, it will be interesting to see what other superstars are set to join the new coalition or if this trio decides to take all comers with what they have now.
What do you think of Ripley's new look? What other superstars do you want to see Judgement Day? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.
Great Day To Be A Heel
BLACK HAIR RHEA RIPLEY HAS JOINED JUDGEMENT DAY. GREAT DAY TO BE A HEEL.— rheanna (heel era)🦫 (@rheaswrldd) May 9, 2022
Judgement Day Worthy
@RheaRipley_WWE with the black hair 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/XsXp2xfd0y— Rachel (@Helenspawn) May 9, 2022
Good Times
OMG !!! When your QUEEN dyes her hair black and teams up with a superstar !! 🧎🏻♀️💍 @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/SM2IWWTNko— Gem Gems 💚Dee💙 (@gemmarosecrafts) May 9, 2022
Good Stuff
.@RheaRipley_WWE was born to be in @EdgeRatedR's Judgement Day. Has the perfect look & attitude. I'm so for this. Been waiting a long time to see this woman shine as an evil heel again. Also, the black hair is f'n awesome! Let her loose and have her destroy everyone. #WMBacklash https://t.co/0plkyXC1nH— JohnnyZ From The AZ 🏴 (@JWrestlingV2) May 9, 2022
Digging It
Y’all digging Rhea Ripley with black hair?
{The answers about to be mostly ‘yes’, I can tell.} #WWE #WMBacklash— Scarlet Nick (@FearlessRiOT) May 9, 2022
Goddess Of Destruction
Black Haired Goddess of Destruction Rhea Ripley— Jalen (@NiceYetSpiteful) May 9, 2022
Time To Talk About It
ARE WE GONNA TALK ABOUT HOW RHEA DYED HER HAIR BLACK THO @RheaRipley_WWE— CARO HATES JUDGEMENT DAY!! (@livcar0) May 9, 2022
Eyebrow Raised
RHEA RIPLEY WITH BLACK HAIR????? #WMBacklash #WrestleManiaBacklash pic.twitter.com/pAOAKwZhWh— 𝚎𝚗𝚝𝚒𝚝𝚢. (@EternallyDooMed) May 9, 2022