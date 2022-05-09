WWE Backlash: Fans Go Wild For Rhea Ripley's New Look

WWE Backlash might not have had a match lined up for Rhea Ripley, but she shocked many when she appeared during the Pay-Per-View that she would joining Edge in his newest faction, Judgement Day. Becoming the third member of this new dark group, Ripley joins not just Edge but Damien Priest as well, showing that this new faction is set to leave quite an impression on World Wrestling Entertainment. To ring in this big occasion, Rhea Ripley is sporting a new look, which is definitely the darkest we've seen from her so far during her wrestling career.

Rhea Ripley introduced her new look following the battle between Edge and AJ Styles, with Edge managing to take down Styles and adding a new member of Judgement Day at the same time. With the new faction already filled with some heavy hitters, it will be interesting to see what other superstars are set to join the new coalition or if this trio decides to take all comers with what they have now.

