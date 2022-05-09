Edge's Judgement Day Faction Gets a New Member at WrestleMania Backlash, Helps Him Beat AJ Styles Again

✖

Edge was once again victorious against AJ Styles at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday night, this time by gaining yet another member to his Judgement Day faction in Rhea Ripley. Damian Priest attempted to interfere late in the match, but wound up getting attacked from behind by Finn Balor. With Styles distracted on the top rope, a hooded Ripley grabbed his leg from outside the ring and caused him to fall right into the arms of Edge, who applied a submission hold to knock "The Phenomenal One" out. Ripley then dropped to a knee in front of Edge before taking off her hood, revealing she had dyed her hair jet black.

Ripley recently turned heel on Liv Morgan and had been rumored to be one of the members of Edge's new group for several weeks. The only name that was linked to the faction that has yet to reveal himself is Tommaso Ciampa, who also recently turned heel.

This story is developing...