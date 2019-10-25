WWE Backstage Announced for Tonight on FS1 Featuring Finn Balor

While we thought we wouldn’t be getting another edition of WWE Backstage on FS1 until the show starts its weekly run in November, it turns out we’re getting another show much sooner.

Sooner as in tonight.

WWE announced that they’ll air WWE Backstage on FS1 immediately after SmackDown on Friday night. The purpose for the show is to air a special interview with Finn Balor, capitalizing on the momentum and attention the star has received since his shocking heel turn at the conclusion of this week’s WWE NXT on the USA Network.

Check out the announcement from Renee Young below.

Young will host the show alongside Booker T. Also revealed was that Paige and Christian will return as co-hosts. They were both on the inaugural edition of the show a couple of weeks ago, so this would make one wonder if they will be filling a regular role on the show. As reported previously, CM Punk also auditioned for a co-hosting role on the show with FOX but has so far not been offered a contract.

WWE Backstage will begin airing as a weekly broadcast on FS1 starting on November 5th in the 11:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot.