WWE Backstage Studio Show Confirmed, Renee Young and Booker T to Host

WWE officially confirmed via press release on Thursday that their previously-announced weekly studio show will be titled WWE Backstage. The program will on premiere Tuesday, Nov. 5 as part of WWE‘s new deal with FOX, will feature Monday Night Raw color commentator Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T as its weekly hosts and will air on Tuesday nights at 11 p.m. Eastern on FS1 on a weekly basis.

“Longtime WWE broadcaster Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T weigh in on the biggest stories in WWE, and are joined by a rotating cast of guests and personalities, including current and former WWE Superstars,” the press release read. A special preview for the show will air on Oct. 15 following the MLB postseason’s ALCS Game 3, where Young and Booker will reveal the show’s set at FOX Studios in Los Angeles, California. According to the release, the set will include a wrestling ring.

BREAKING: @FOXSportsPR announces @WWE #BACKSTAGE on @FS1 Beginning on November 5. #Backstage will air Tuesday nights at 11pm ET. Hosted by @ReneeYoungWWE w/ in-studio analysis from two time @WWE hall of famer @BookerT5x this hour long weekly show will bring the latest in WWE News pic.twitter.com/SVmzhtNR3a — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) September 26, 2019

“WWE Backstage is a wrestling show for wrestling fans. From hardcore fans to people new to wrestling, we’ll give them a little bit of everything,” Young said in the release. “It’s going to be fun, it’s going to be loud, we’re going to give them a ton of opinions and I can’t wait to help spread the word about SmackDown coming to FOX.”

“It’s awesome being part of the FOX family and part of this movement of Friday Night SmackDown to FOX,” Booker added. “FOX Sports has always been the one-stop shop for sports and now it’s going to be the one-stop shop for sports and entertainment. I think this is going to be a tag team that’s going to last for a long time, and one that cannot lose. As I always say, now can you dig it, sucka?”

The news comes just eight days before SmackDown Live becomes Friday Night SmackDown and moves to Friday nights on the FOX network. The Oct. 4 premiere will take place a the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California and will feature a WWE Championship match between Kofi Kingston and Brock Lesnar and a Four Horsewomen tag team match with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley.

The episode will also serve as the SmackDown 20th Anniversary Special, featuring such past Superstars as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Sting, Goldberg, Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Trish Stratus and Lita. Ahead of his new gig, Booker will make an appearance on that show as well.