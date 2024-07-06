WWE’s Cody Rhodes and Metro Boomin Reveal Return of Bad Blood Event

WWE is getting ready for tonight’s Money in the Bank in Toronto, but they’re also keeping an eye towards the future. Today WWE revealed that they are bringing back WWE Bad Blood on October 5th, and it will take place in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena. A Bad Blood event hasn’t happened since 2004, but it will make its grand return later this year, and WWE brought in one of music’s hottest talents for the festivities. In the announcement video, Cody Rhodes is sitting in a car with producer Metro Boomin as they stake out the State Farm Arena, and it seems like only the beginning of this newest partnership. You can watch the video below.

A Grand Partnership

Cody Rhodes and Metro Boomin are on an old fashioned stake out

Metro asks Cody if they are just going to sit here in the car until October, and Rhodes says that is exactly what they are doing, as this is an old-fashioned stakeout. Then Metro asks “Don’t you have a tour bus?”, to which Cody replies “Don’t you have a tour bus?” They then resume watching the building, at least until Metro is able to connect to the stadium wifi.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This will be the first time Metro Boomin has partnered up with the WWE, and if he’s showing up this early ahead of the event, it’s likely he will end up either hosting the event or being heavily involved in the promotion ahead of time. That said, it remains to be seen if he’ll actually end up getting involved in any of the matches like we’ve seen in the past, but if it was going to happen, it would certainly be in Atlanta.

An Unexpected Return

WWE Bad Blood Logo 2024

The last time fans saw a Bad Blood pay-per-view it was in 2004, taking place in Columbus, Ohio. That event featured Triple H and Shawn Michaels battling it out in a Hell in a Cell match, so it is rather perfect that it’s being brought back with both Triple H and Shawn Michaels in positions of creative control, with Trips running the main roster and Michaels leading NXT. Bad Blood was first introduced in 1997, though it was actually an iteration of In Your House at that time.

That event featured Michaels facing The Undertaker, and that was a Hell in a Cell match as well. The event would return in 2003, where it featured Triple H taking on Kevin Nash. Hell in a Cell is a running theme in those events, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see a Hell in a Cell match here as well. Depending on what’s happening with Roman Reigns at that point, you could see either Roman or Cody being involved in that match against Solo Sikoa.

Are you excited for the return of Bad Blood? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!