WWE Bash in Berlin 2024: Date, Start Time, How to Watch, Full Card, Betting Odds

WWE is adding another international exclusive to its premium live event calendar. WWE Bash in Berlin is set to emanate from Berlin, Germany’s Uber Arena, following in the footsteps of other overseas location-based events like WWE Clash at the Castle (United Kingdom) and WWE Crown Jewel (Saudi Arabia). Upon its announcement earlier this year, all eyes turned to WWE Monday Night Raw star Gunther, as the native Austrian honed much of his craft in Germany’s wXw prior to signing with WWE. In the months since, Gunther has won King of the Ring and parlayed that W into a WWE World Heavyweight Title victory. He reigns as WWE World Heavyweight Champion entering WWE Bash in Berlin and will put that title on the line against Randy Orton.

Outside of Gunther’s expected main event title defense, WWE Bash in Berlin is set to feature two more title matches as well as two grudge feud contests.

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 Start Time, How to Watch

WWE Bash in Berlin goes down this Saturday, August 31st at 1 PM ET, streaming live on Peacock. The festivities begin two hours earlier at 11 AM ET with a pre-show on WWE’s social channels.

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 Card

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Randy Orton

Gunther (c) vs. Randy Orton WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens Strap Match: Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk

Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk Mixed Tag Team Match: WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio vs. Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest

WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio vs. Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn (c) vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 Betting Odds

Don’t expect to see either of WWE’s world titles change hands at WWE Bash in Berlin.

Courtesy of BetOnline, both WWE Champion Cody Rhodes (-6000) and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther (-5000) are overwhelming favorites in their defenses against Kevin Owens (+1500) and Randy Orton (+1200), respectively.

Elsewhere on the card, two challengers have the odds ever so slightly in their favors, as Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill hold a narrow -140 odds in their bout against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, as the titleholders are slight +100 underdogs. Interestingly enough, odds for Cargill to turn on Belair are at -125.

CM Punk is at -500 to defeat Drew McIntyre (+300) in their strap match and the unit of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest (-300) have the odds narrowly in their favor against WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio (+200).

WWE Bash in Berlin goes down on Saturday, August 31st at 1 PM ET. Stay tuned to ComicBook for live coverage of the event.