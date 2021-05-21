Batista Names Which WWE Stars He Thinks Would Thrive in a Zombie Apocalypse Heist

✖

Dave Bautista (fka Batista in WWE) is set to star in the Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead horror/action film later this month. The movie centers around a group of mercenaries trying to pull off a heist in Las Vegas, all while hordes of zombies (and even a zombie tiger) try to eat them alive. "The Animal" spoke with ComingSoon.net to promote the film this week, and was asked which WWE Superstars he'd want by his side if he had to pull off his own heist in a zombie apocalypse.

"All right. So five right off the top of my head, I'm bringing Titus," he began. "He's my number one guy. He's my right-hand man. I'm bringing MVP. He's my dude. He's my soldier like that dude is, you know, he's definitely coming with me 'cause he's got everything that you need. I'm bringing Rey Mysterio because I believe Rey can do things that a lot of human beings are unable to do. I'm bringing Undertaker. 'Cause Undertaker's just a badass. I know we can depend on that dude.

"I'm also going to bring Big Show because if we need to sacrifice someone for zombies because obviously, you know, Big Show's the guy," he added. "They will spend like days eating that guy. So we don't have to worry about [it]. We know we got days to move around without zombies chasing us 'cause they're going to be busy eating Big Show."

During a recent convention appearance, the former WWE Champion emphatically reinforced the idea that he won't be coming out of retirement for another match in WWE. He wrestled his last match against Triple H back at WrestleMania 35, then promptly announced he was hanging up his boots.

"It's s hard to convince people that I'm actually retired," he said. "You have no idea how tough that discussion is. When professional wrestlers retire, they don't really retire. They kind of retire. But, you know, when the paycheck's big enough or the event's big enough, they come out of retirement. it's just not that way with me. I exited the business in such a storybook way, I'd never go back. I would never take away from that. I am just done, man. I really got to finish on my own terms and nothing is going to take away from that."