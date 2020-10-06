Batista Reveals How He Combated Asthma During His WWE Career

✖

Guardians of the Galaxy star and former WWE Champion Dave Bautista (Batista) has opened up in the past about how he dealt with asthma during his professional wrestling career. But while interacting with fans on Twitter on Monday, "The Animal" revealed a trick he used to combat asthma attacks during matches. Batista wrote on Monday, "I hid inhalers under the ring and with people working around the ring. I'm not kidding. The cold venues were my nightmare."

This is the second revelation Batista has made about his WWE run in as many weeks. Last week the former multi-time world champion revealed he had recruited RZA to produce a remixed version of his "I Walk Alone" entrance theme for his return to WWE in 2014, only for the company to shoot him down.

"My homie @rza from [Wu-Tang Clan] was going to add some lyrics to my music to give it an updated feel when I went back in 2014... FOR FREE!!!! And the WWE said NO. Just another one of my frustrations of the 2014 shit show [of] a return," he wrote.

Batista was announced for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020, but the induction ceremony was pushed back indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest reports state that this year's HoF class will instead be inducted during WrestleMania 37 weekend.

"And I said that at WrestleMania last year: It's the end of my in-ring journey, but it's not the end of my journey with the WWE," he said when his induction was announced. "I will always be connected with them, I'll always be affiliated with them, I hope that I will always have a good relationship with them. So it doesn't really feel like an ending for me, it feels like, kind of, I'm right in the mix. ... All I can say is it feels good, it's just satisfying. I feel like I accomplished something. I feel like it was all worth it."

The rest of the 2020 class will include the New World Order (Hollywood Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman), JBL, The British Bulldog, Jushin "Thunder" Liger and The Bella Twins.