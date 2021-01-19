Batista Proves He's Still Jacked on His 52nd Birthday

✖

Batista (real name Dave Bautista) took to Instagram this week to celebrate his 52nd birthday. The former WWE Champion posted a number of shirtless photos to commemorate the occasion, showing that he's still jacked despite his age. "The Animal" wrote, "I'm 52 today so I figured I'd post some gratuitous shirtless shots for posterity. I'm expecting everything on my body to start sagging any moment now...It's a constant struggle. I've given up on above the neck but thankfully everything below the waist is holding strong and functioning properly. For now! Counting the days on that as well.

"Anyway without further adieu I present to you 'Douchey Shirtless Selfies #52' ... and on a serious note I thank god every day that I'm in good health and I've lived to be another year older," he added. "Especially this year. 🙏🏼Being the best me I can be. Peace,love and cheers to better days ahead. #DreamChaser."

Bautista's upcoming film projects include Dune, Army of the Dead and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He'll also be inducted into the next WWE Hall of Fame class alongside the likes of the New World Order and The Bella Twins.

"I don't think it's sunk in," he said when his induction was first announced. "And I was thinking about it because I mean, it seems like a long journey, but it also feels like yesterday when I started my career. And it also feels ... because I'm still working so much, it doesn't feel like an end of a journey."

"And I said that at WrestleMania last year: It's the end of my in-ring journey, but it's not the end of my journey with the WWE," he added. "I will always be connected with them, I'll always be affiliated with them, I hope that I will always have a good relationship with them. So it doesn't really feel like an ending for me, it feels like, kind of, I'm right in the mix. ... All I can say is it feels good, it's just satisfying. I feel like I accomplished something. I feel like it was all worth it."

Batista officially retired from pro wrestling following a match with Triple H at WrestleMania 35.