Nikki Bella and Brie Bella Arrive at WrestleMania 37, Slap Bayley for Mentioning John Cena

✖

For the past few weeks, one of the more puzzling choices from WWE is in regards to Bayley, who up to tonight did not have a match on the WrestleMania 37 card. In fact, she didn't even have a segment as of yet, and fans have been calling on WWE to change that over the past few weeks. Thankfully that has finally happened, but not in the way fans hoped for. During Night 2 Bayley had had enough of not getting recognized and took the microphone from Hulk Hogan and Titus O'Neil. She talked a bit but then was interrupted by The Bella Twins, and then hit them with a burn on Cena not being there.

That was when the Bella twins decided to take things into their own hands and make an example of Bayley, using her own Ding Dong catchphrase in the process,, hitting two slams on her and then sending her rolling down the ramp.

They then lifted hands with Hogan and O'Neil at the top of the ramp, and yes, Bayley was robbed.

Before tonight there had been rumors that Bayley was going to have a WrestleMania edition of her talk show, Ding Dong, Hello, at some point during the weekend. That rumor also said that Becky Lynch was talked about as her big guest, coming into the arena in a big truck no less.

Fans really just wanted to see Bayley in any capacity at the event, especially after the stellar year she's had. She's been one of if not the best heel in the company over the past year (right there with Roman Reigns), and her feud with Sasha was the star attraction not just of SmackDown but of WWE as a whole for the better part of a year.

Now we know that didn't end up happening, but we are still intrigued to see where Bayley goes from here.

Here's the updated card for Night 1 and 2 of WrestleMania 37.

Night 1:

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs The Miz and John Morrison

Seith Rollins vs Cesaro

Steel Cage Match: Braun Strowman vs Shane McMahon

Tag Team Turmoil Match: Naomi & Lana vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. The Riott Squad vs. Natalya & Tamina vs. Carmella & Billie Kay

Tag Team Champions The New Day vs AJ Styles and Omos

Night 2:

Nigerian Drum Fight: Intercontinental Champion Big E vs Apollo Crews

Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn

Triple Threat Match: Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs Edge vs Daniel Bryan

Raw Women's Champion Asuka vs Rhea Ripley

The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

What do you think of the lineup so far for WrestleMania 37? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!