Bayley Breaks Record as SmackDown Women’s Champion

Bayley’s reign as SmackDown Women’s Champion officially reached record-breaking status over the weekend, and the Blue Brand champ set a new record for most cumulative days with the title at 219 days and counting. Becky Lynch previous held the record with 216 days across three reigns, though her last reign ended at Money in the Bank in May when Charlotte Flair (with an assist from Lacey Evans) took the title from “The Man.” Moments later Bayley ran down with her Money in the Bank contract and cashed in on “The Queen,” winning the title for the first time. Her first reign lasted 140 days, which included her turning heel as part of Lynch’s feud with Sasha Banks.

Bayley dropped the title to Flair at Hell in a Cell in October, but won it back five days later after she debuted her new look and meaner persona.

“After already achieving plenty of success behind her attitude change in recent months, Bayley is also closing out 2019 by making some history,” WWE.com wrote in its announcement regarding her record. “The formerly Huggable One is now the longest combined reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion, amassing 217 days as of Dec. 27 between her two runs at the top of the blue brand to surpass Becky Lynch’s previous mark of 216 days.”

Bayley (real name Pamela Martinez) originally signed with WWE back in 2012 and despite her initial struggles on the main roster, she’s the first woman to have become a Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion in WWE by holding the Raw, SmackDown and NXT Women’s Championships as well as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Throughout her heel run, Bayley has continued to push the idea that she’s a “role model” for younger fans.

“I know a lot of people are asking about my actions lately, but do you have a best friend? And would you do anything for your best friend? [Well], that’s what I’ve been doing. Sasha Banks is literally my best friend, the best person I’ve ever met in my whole life, and I would do anything for her,” she explained during an interview in September. “And if anybody has a problem with her, I have to just be there for her and be by her side. And that’s all I’m doing. I’m a champion, kids look up to me. I am a role model.”