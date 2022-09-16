WWE's Bayley Responds to Sasha Banks and Naomi on the Runway: "I'll Kick Their Ass If They Come Back"

Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) and Naomi (Trinity Fatu) have been quite busy since departing WWE, showing up at big premieres and even walking the runway several times during New York Fashion Week. They couldn't have been more thrilled to take part in one of fashion's biggest events, and Bayley came out to support her friends over the weekend. In a new interview with the In The Kliq Podcast, Bayley was asked about Banks and Naomi's walk on the runway, and she couldn't have been proud of them. That said, she was also asked about their current situation with WWE, and while she didn't comment on what transpired ahead of that now infamous Monday Night Raw, she did say that if they do return to WWE, she will just kick their ass, so they should probably stay on the runway.

When asked about the situation that caused them to leave WWE in the first place, Bayley said "It's hard to give any thoughts since I wasn't personally there, you know, and no matter even if I was there, no one's going to understand their mindset, or minds, or understand whatever happened besides Sasha and Naomi, so, it's hard for me to give any type of insight on that because I'm not really sure."

"All I know is that what they're doing now is killing it. I've been able to spend some time with them and they're freakin – they're models," Bayley said. "They're actresses or singers. They're amazing. Anywhere they go, no matter what they do, I support them. They're going to take over everywhere, take over the world, whatever they want to do, they're going to do great."

Bayley revealed that she felt like a proud mom when she watched them walk the runway and when they won the Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania, but she is still the top dog in WWE even if they make a return.

"I was so nervous for them. I felt like a mom or something. I've watched them win the Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania. But it felt different watching them come out on that runway for such a big deal and something that they both really wanted to do and felt passionate about. Super proud of them, and it was so fun. I had a great time," Bayley said. "If they ever do return, I'm just going to kick their ass. They might be scared to come back for me. You might want to stay on the runway."

WWE fans are hoping Banks and Naomi end up returning someday, but for now at least they get to see the duo in action on the runway. Plus, many are hoping Banks returns in The Mandalorian Season 3, and perhaps there are more acting roles on the way as well. We'll just have to wait and see.

