WWE's Bayley Slyly Slips Booker T a Middle Finger on Talking Smack

Talking Smack has become one of the more entertaining shows WWE produces, and we got another perfect example of that during last night's episode. At one point the crew invited Bayley to the desk to talk with Kayla Braxton, Paul Heyman, and Booker T, and it was clear early on how much Heyman liked her, as he put her over in a huge way throughout the segment. Booker T, on the other hand, didn't have as many glowing things to say about the former SmackDown Women's Champion, and while Bayley took it in stride, she managed to flip him the bird on the sly and it was hilarious (via Cageside Seats).

Things started out positive though, as Heyman said he was admiring someone who should be the SmackDown Women's Champion. He then said she was his favorite female talent on SmackDown, and even said she should be a co-host of Talking Smack.

Bayley was elated and loved the idea of co-hosting. That's when Booker T brought things down a bit, with a rather backhanded compliment.

With her right there he said "I look at it like this. I was never the biggest fan of Bayley or anything like that but, I always said she was perhaps not great at anything but good at everything. I'm serious, that's a huge compliment."

Bayley seems to have flipped off Booker T while he was insulting her. pic.twitter.com/rtbk1AIup7 — Austin (@rondarouseyszn) December 19, 2020

Bayley says "I like it" right after, but then subtly flips that middle finger up as she's holding the microphone, and you can tell she didn't love the "compliment".

Bayley has been one of the most entertaining superstars, nonetheless heels, in WWE over the past year and a half, and despite not having the Championship at the moment she shows no signs of losing that entertainment value.

This type of thing fits her character perfectly, and it was awesome to see such a strong push from Heyman here. At the moment she is just starting a promising feud with Bianca Belair, but would love to see the Heyman Bayley partnership manifest in some way down the line, maybe in a mixed tag team style match with a certain Head of the Table as her partner.

