Bayley Says She Wants a Match With Current AEW Star

✖

Serena Deeb successfully retained her NWA Women's World Championship against Allysin Kay during the kickoff show for AEW's Full Gear event this past weekend. The former Straight Edge Society member has looked impressive since returned to in-ring competition earlier this year, and she's starting to earn the attention of her peers from other companies. During the show independent wrestler Shazza McKenzie campaigned for a match against Deeb, prompting a response from Friday Night SmackDown star Bayley.

"I'm first," she wrote, responding to McKenzie's statement.

I’m first — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) November 8, 2020

Deeb entered semi-retirement in the mid-2010s and entered WWE's first Mae Young Classic tournament in July 2017. In early 2018 she signed with the company to work as a trainer at the WWE Performance Center, but was fired back in mid-April during WWE's COVID-19 cost-cutting measures.

While she is the reigning champion for the NWA, Deeb is currently under contract with AEW. She talked about the future of the women's divisions for both companies after Full Gear.

"I think the AEW women's roster is really growing, and it has so much potential," Deeb said during the post-show media scrum (h/t Wrestling Inc.) "With people coming in from the outside — when you're in wrestling, it only helps you to wrestle other people, other women, and other men. It just helps you the more you get in the ring with different people. You become a more well-rounded wrestler. I think with this partnership and different women coming in, and different women going elsewhere, it's going to benefit everybody. I think the fans are really excited about it, too, and it keeps it very interesting."

Check out the full results from Full Gear below: