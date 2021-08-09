✖

WWE fans hoping that Becky Lynch might return to either Raw or SmackDown in time for this year's SummerSlam were hit with some bad news last week when PWInsider reported, "The Man" wasn't in the plans for the annual pay-per-view and likely wouldn't be back until October. The same outlet returned with a new report one week later, this time stating Lynch would be in attendance for the event at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 21, but noted it doesn't confirm she'll have any role in the event. Lynch was present at Money in the Bank last month and was even spotted by fans jogging around the arena, but never actually appeared on the show.

After announcing her pregnancy in May 2020 and welcoming her daughter Roux in December, Lynch began the process of teasing her return on social media. On top of posting workout photos showing off the incredible shape she's in, the former Raw Women's Champion took to Twitter with teases for appearing at the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania 37 and Money in the Bank — all of which turned out to be red herrings.

"Bringing it closer to home, I'll talk about the mothers in my own line of work: WWE superstars Asuka, Mickie James and Lacey Evans. They've all proven that you can do both," Lynch told ESPN in 2020, confirming she'd be returning to work full-time after having her baby. "That's something that I've always preached and wanted women to have that equality. And of course, to be on the level with the male performers and be on the same level in terms of pay, in terms of treatment. But also, this kind of goes hand in hand where a guy can go and have a kid and doesn't have to miss a beat in his career. Unfortunately, we do. But that's also a fortunate thing because we get to experience things that they never will, but also it just doesn't mean that it's got to be the end for a career in any line. And I think a lot of people have proved that, and I hope to join them."

Check out the full card for SummerSlam (so far) below: