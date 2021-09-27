Becky Lynch Escapes WWE Extreme Rules as SmackDown Women’s Champion

Becky Lynch escaped Sunday’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view as SmackDown Women’s Champion, thanks in large part to a surprise return from Sasha Banks. Bianca Belair managed to power out of Lynch’s Disarmer submission late in the bout and was on the verge of hitting The KOD, only for Banks to run and force the disqualification. “The Boss” then attacked both women, leaving Lynch in the ring still grasping her title.

Lynch made her return from hiatus at SummerSlam last month and called for an impromptu match with Belair after “The EST’s” match with Banks was thrown out. Belair accepted, only for Lynch to nail her with a sucker punch and win the bout in less than 30 seconds. In the weeks that followed she revealed a new heel persona and openly tried to avoid giving Belair a rematch.

Belair revealed in an interview with Inside The Ropes earlier this week that her first bout with Lynch was incredibly last-minute. It was reported shortly after SummerSlam that it was Lynch’s idea to come back to the company as a heel.

“It was pretty much very, very, very, very, very last minute. Pretty much when I was in the ring up – until the time that I went out [to the ring]. Very late call, very late moment, everything, all the emotions that you saw in my face during the match at SummerSlam, were real emotions, shock. Kind of just like, ‘Wow, this is happening. Ok, let’s go with it and just be great at what you do.’ So it was a very, very last minute call,” Belair said.

Below are the updated results from tonight’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view. WWE’s next pay-per-view, Crown Jewel, will take place next month in Saudi Arabia.