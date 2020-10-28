WWE's Becky Lynch Gives First Look at Her Baby Bump

✖

Becky Lynch broke the news back in early May that she was pregnant with her first child. "The Man"promptly relinquished her Raw Women's Champion and hasn't appeared on WWE television since. She's made the occasional public appearance, mostly in interviews, but for the most part she has stayed almost completely out of the spotlight. But on Wednesday Lynch popped up on her Instagram story to post a photo of herself from a workout, in which her shadow showed just how far along she is in the pregnancy.

Lynch told ESPN shortly after the announcement that her due date is set for December, and that she fully intends to return to WWE after she has the baby.

(Photo: Instagram/@beckylynchwwe)

"Bringing it closer to home, I'll talk about the mothers in my own line of work: WWE superstars Asuka, Mickie James and Lacey Evans. They've all proven that you can do both," Lynch said.

"That's something that I've always preached and wanted women to have that equality," she added. "And of course, to be on the level with the male performers and be on the same level in terms of pay, in terms of treatment. But also, this kind of goes hand in hand where a guy can go and have a kid and doesn't have to miss a beat in his career. Unfortunately, we do. But that's also a fortunate thing because we get to experience things that they never will, but also it just doesn't mean that it's got to be the end for a career in any line. And I think a lot of people have proved that, and I hope to join them."

