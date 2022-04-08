WWE’s Becky Lynch Responds to Tony Khan’s Anti-AEW Army of Bots Study

Earlier today AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to share some results from an independent study on the anti-AEW online community, which Khan said was mostly made up of an army of Bots. Khan then said it appeared that there was a staff running thousands of accounts and an army of bots to help boost the signal. WWE’s Becky Lynch has since reacted to Khan’s comments with a theory of her own, and Big Time Becks is clearly having some fun with it all, saying that he also run a study and confirmed that anti-Becky booers aren’t real people.

Lynch wrote on Twitter “An independent study confirmed that much of the staunch anti – Becky in arena booers aren’t real individuals, it’s a staff running thousands of A.I. – an army of bots! Look closely, these aren’t real people. Who’d pay for such a “wildly” expensive thing?” Lynch then shared a GIF of Ronda Rousey to cap it all off.

Videos by ComicBook.com

An independent study confirmed that much of the staunch anti – Becky in arena booers aren’t real individuals, it’s a staff running thousands of A.I. – an army of bots! Look closely, these aren’t real people. Who’d pay for such a “wildly” expensive thing? — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 8, 2022

Khan’s initial tweet read “An independent study has confirmed that much of the staunch anti-AEW online community aren’t real individuals, it’s a staff running thousands of accounts + an army of bots to signal boost them. Look closely, these aren’t real people. Who’d pay for such a *wildly* expensive thing?” He then added another Tweet, writing “Research this one yourselves. You internet detectives thrive in these situations.”

Khan would then clarify and expand on his initial statement later to Wrestling Inc. “Waiting for final study but here’s what my expert confirmed,” Khan said. “It’s people with real live accounts making posts and then using their bots to manipulate the social channel algorithm by backing them up with engagement from a made-up Twitter identity. Social media teams will often fight on this. Bots are great for numbers and when they’re gone, you’ll see a dip in digital conversation impressions – both those were either negative sentiment or not real anyway.”

“For example, I tweet Megha only eats rotten bananas. I throw say 18 bots behind it (which takes about 5 minutes to do) Twitter security can’t differentiate when done well (neither can most social teams). The problem becomes, every time people type Megha into the search bar, because of a real account supported by bots- the first suggested result would be tweets about Megha eating rotten bananas. I’m oversimplifying, but that’s the 5 cent version of what’s happening,” Khan wrote”

What did you think of Becky’s response? Let us know in the comments!