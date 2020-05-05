Becky Lynch's Return Confirmed for 5/11 WWE Raw

Becky Lynch hasn't been seen on WWE television since she rolled-up Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36 to retain her Raw Women's Championship. But that's about to change, as WWE confirmed that the May 11 edition of Raw will feature Lynch coming face-to-face with whoever wins the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The competitors in that match will include Baszler, Asuka, Nia Jax, Carmella, Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke.

In her time off, Lynch made a cameo appearance on Billions and has reportedly been working on expanding her acting career. A rumor popped up over the weekend that she's being considered for a role in a future Marvel Cinematic Universe installment.

She's also been trolling a few critics on social media.

This is a big one. Always dreamed of being on this cover since I was kid. pic.twitter.com/Rypvd4ywil — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 2, 2020

In interviews leading up to WrestleMania, Lynch claimed things were "business as usual" for WWE despite the show getting moved to the empty WWE Performance Center.

'It's business as usual," Lynch told TVInsider. "I think we're constantly meeting different people. We're constantly shaking hands. We know to use hand sanitizer. We're always exposed to so many different bacteria in our lives and so many different countries. You can't freak out about any of this stuff. You have to continue on and hope for the best."

WWE next pay-per-view, Money in the Bank, takes place this Sunday. Here is the show's full card as of now:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Tamina

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. The Miz & John Morrison vs. Th Forgotten Sons vs. Lucha House Party

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (filmed at WWE Headquarters): Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Aleister Black vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. TBD

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (filmed at WWE Headquarters): Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella

