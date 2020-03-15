Becky Lynch Says WWE is Business as Usual Backstage Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

With both Raw and SmackDown moving to an empty WWE Performance Center, house shows being canceled and WrestleMania 36 at risk of being canceled by Tampa city officials, WWE’s schedule has been in a constant state of flux as a result of the coronavirus pandemic over the past week. However, as Becky Lynch explained in a new interview with TVInsider, not much has changed behind the scenes regarding how WWE is operating. WWE has until Thursday to announce that WrestleMania is canceled/rescheduled/postponed, or else Tampa city officials will call another emergency meeting and reportedly “pull the plug.”

‘It’s business as usual,” Lynch said. “I think we’re constantly meeting different people. We’re constantly shaking hands. We know to use hand sanitizer. We’re always exposed to so many different bacteria in our lives and so many different countries. You can’t freak out about any of this stuff. You have to continue on and hope for the best.”

Lynch is supposed to defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania. “The Man” has held her championship for nearly a year since winning it at WrestleMania 35, while Baszler earned her shot by easily beating Asuka, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan and Natalya inside the Elimination Chamber.

Elsewhere in the interview Lynch was asked to compare her (supposedly) upcoming match with Baszler to her rivalry with Rousey.

“It’s a different animal with Shayna Baszler,” Lynch said. “The thing about Shayna is whatever you want to say about it, she has been wrestling longer. She is the one who got Ronda into wrestling because she was such a huge fan. We also haven’t seen what she can truly do on Raw. We’ve seen it on NXT. It’s a whole new kettle of fish up on Raw. Ronda is an anomaly. She came in and had this background and pedigree and a worldwide star.

“We all knew what she was capable of,” she added. “Shayna is a little less well-known, but I think in that realm she had a lot more to prove. Like I said in my promo on Monday, she is looking to rewrite history because normal people like me don’t beat trained killers like Ronda. But I did, and I will again. I think she is looking to change that. So she is looking to come in as vicious as she possibly can.”

If WrestleMania somehow still happens as planned, the show will take place on April 5 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.