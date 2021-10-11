Becky Lynch has been using “The Manhandle Slam” as her main finisher ever since she returned to the company at SummerSlam. Fans will immediately recognize the move as a variation of The Rock’s Rock Bottom, and Lynch confirmed while on the Out of Character Podcast this week that she actually reached out to Dwayne Johnson ahead of her return in order to get his permission.

“So I used a variation of The Rock Bottom before but it’s just easier to get it and go,” Lynch said. “I asked The Rock if I could use it and he was very gracious and said that I could.”

Lynch and Johnson previously interacted on TV when the WWE legend made an appearance on SmackDown in October 2019. Elsewhere in the interview, Lynch discussed how last-minute her plans for SummerSlam wound up being.

“It’s so hard, especially when you’ve been a babyface for so long — and the crowd likes you and they’re endeared to you and you’ve gone away — and they’ve seen some of the stuff that I went through in the year. I’m a new mom, and I’m coming back, and they’re excited. And there’s this girl who’s been doing awesome,” Lynch said. “That’s a great rivalry. We like both these guys. How do we make them not like one of them? She’s a company girl. Like let’s do this quick, you know?

“So, I know a lot of people were upset,” she continued. “Like, ‘Well, if they were going to do this, then they should have had a long match!’ Well, if we had a long match and then I beat her, then I just beat her. That’s not good. That’s not good for her! But if she’s robbed, and we take something from her, and she doesn’t expect it … then we want to see her succeed? Oh, we want to see her succeed! We don’t want the person with it to have it anymore. We want that person to succeed. We want that more. I think we’re doing just fine.”