Becky Lynch Posts Heartfelt Tribute to Her Father Following His Death

✖

Becky Lynch recently shared the sad news that her father passed away on Thursday morning, and in a heartfelt post on Instagram, she shared a loving tribute to her dad. The WWE star talks about how wonderful a father he was to her growing up, and how supportive he was of her jumping into wrestling, saying "he never doubted me for a second even though I did." She also reveals that her father, unfortunately, didn't get the chance to meet his granddaughter, but says "he would have gotten a great kick out of her and she would have adored him", and says she hopes she can approach parenting the same way he did for her.

Our thoughts are with Lynch and her family at this difficult time, and you can find her full tribute below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Man (@beckylynchwwe)

"My Dad passed away this morning. My god was he a great Dad. My brother and I never had a seconds doubt that he loved us unconditionally. He was proud of us no matter what. Not for what we did, but for who we were. The rest was just details for my pops.

I used to always go to him with the most trivial of problems or concerns because I knew he would never judge. In my weird teenage years, he never batted an eyelid. “She’s just being herself” - he’d say, and would let me get back to my strange clothes and dog collar chokers

When I told him I wanted to be a wrestler he never doubted me for a second even though I did. And when I would worry about taking risks he’d tell me “it’s an adventure Missy, enjoy it”- how right he was.

My Dad was a character, a gent, an athlete, an intellectual and a creator. He was always full of positivity and ready to have the chats with anyone he crossed paths with, making friends at every turn. Such a charmer he was with his unmistakable, slightly regal voice and love of story telling.

I was so proud to tell everyone “my dads an inventor”- none of my other friends dads invented shit. But mine did.

I mustn’t have been more than 7 when he told me to keep a diary and I’ve been journaling ever since. He cultivated my love of books, writing, theatre, movies, life.

I wish so much that I was able to be there. I wish that he would have met his baby granddaughter. He would have gotten a great kick out of her and she would have adored him. “She’s a great laugh”- as he would say. Though I know he was so happy to have lived to know she’s alive. I hope I can approach parenting the same way my Dad did with us.

Slan agus Gra. Lots of love and magic.

I love you forever and miss you Pops.

Becks."