Seth Rollins Shares Adorable Photo of Becky Lynch With Their Daughter

Seth Rollins took to Instagram on Sunday morning and shared an adorable image of his fiancee Becky Lynch holding their daughter, Roux, while their dog and cat both rested nearby. He captioned the photo "Don't think I can cram more love into a single frame." Within hours the photo generated more than a quarter of a million likes.

Lynch and Rollins welcomed Roux back on Dec. 4. The former Universal Champion made his return to WWE television on this week's SmackDown, while "The Man" teased returning during the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match (she did not).

It's unclear when Lynch will be back on WWE television, though she did state in multiple interviews last year that she wants to continue working full time.

"That's something that I've always preached and wanted women to have that equality," she told ESPN in May. "And of course, to be on the level with the male performers and be on the same level in terms of pay, in terms of treatment. But also, this kind of goes hand in hand where a guy can go and have a kid and doesn't have to miss a beat in his career. Unfortunately, we do. But that's also a fortunate thing because we get to experience things that they never will, but also it just doesn't mean that it's got to be the end for a career in any line. And I think a lot of people have proved that, and I hope to join them."

"It's one of those things where I know what I feel and think as a person without a child," Lynch added. "I don't know what that's going to look like when I do have one, and that's my priority. I'll tell you, it'll give me more motivation than ever, I could imagine. But this isn't the end of me, one way or the other."