WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix took to social media on Thursday to announce that, following Sunday’s NXT WarGames pay-per-view, she will no longer be working as a member of the brand’s commentary team. The former Women’s Champion joined the commentary team back in May 2019 and proceed to call 135 episodes of the show along with numerous NXT TakeOver events. She wrote, “Ahead of WarGames, I wanted to share that this Sunday will be my final night in NXT. While I will remain a part of WWE, I have made the choice to step away from the weekly broadcast booth to spend more time with my family. This was not an easy decision, as I have loved my three plus years and 135 episode with NXT and am incredibly proud of the brand.

“I will be forever grateful to Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, Nigel McGuinness, Tom Phillips, Mauro Ranallo, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Michael Cole and my entire NXT family both in and out of the ring for the amazing opportunity,” she added. “NXT will always be part of me and Auntie Betty will always be a part of NXT. Leave the porch light on for me!”

https://twitter.com/TheBethPhoenix/status/1466438060774727691?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

WWE.com responded to the news by writing, “Beth offered an incredible insight that only a Hall of Fame career could provide and left an unforgettable mark on the NXT Universe. Please join WWE Digital in wishing her all the best in her next chapter!”

Phoenix’s announcement came shortly after a report dropped from PWInsider stating there’s been talk of her getting involved in the program between Edge and The Miz. “The A-Lister” returned to Raw this week to confront Phoenix’s husband alongside his wife, Maryse.

“The Glamazon” initially retired from wrestling back in 2012 but competed in the first Women’s Royal Rumble in 2018 and reunited as a tag team with Natalya for a couple of months in 2020, which included challenging for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35. Her last match was the 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble, though she wound up involved in the Edge vs. Randy Orton program weeks later when “The Viper” attacked her with an RKO.