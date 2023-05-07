Here's Which WWE Records Bianca Belair Will Likely Break Next

Bianca Belair retained her Raw Women's Championship against Iyo Sky at WWE's Backlash pay-per-view on Saturday night, extending her reign to 400 consecutive days as of today. "The EST" now holds the record for the longest single reign as either the Raw or SmackDown Women's Champion, as the previous records were held by Becky Lynch (Raw, 398 days) and Bayley (SmackDown, 380 days). Should it continue, Belair's reign will have the chance to surpass a some noteworthy title reigns of the past.

Not counting The Fabulous Moolah's dubious ten-thousand-plus-day reign, Belair can still surpass the three longest WWE Women's Championship reigns of all time —Sensational Sherri (441 days), Trish Stratus (448 days) and Rockin' Robin (502 days). And if you include the NXT Women's Championship as one of WWE's major women's titles of the modern era, Belair would need to pass 510 days to get past Asuka's record-setting reign.

LongEST Reigning Women’s Champion of the Modern Era.#ESTofWWE — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) May 7, 2023

Belair's latest reign started at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022, which saw her finally get revenge on Becky Lynch for ending her SmackDown Women's Championship reign in shocking fashion at SummerSlam 2021. Saturday's match with Sky marked Belair's 13th successful defense.

Back in December, Belair spoke with ComicBook about what WWE fans can expect from the upcoming reality series on Hulu centered around herself and her husband, Montez Ford.

"I will say that I used to have a little bit of downtime at home, but now I guess I won't have any now. But the icing on the cake is that I get to do it with my husband. It's exciting. I am nervous," Belair said. "Never thought that I would be doing a reality type show, but my husband is full of life, and when I tell people that the person that y'all see in the ring is the person that I get at home. So now, I get to share that with the world."

"I'm excited, but I'm also nervous. We're exposing ourselves and our family and pulling the curtain back a little bit, showing a balance between who we are in the ring but also outside the ring," Belair said. "It's exciting times, and we'll see what happens. I see comments of people saying like, 'Oh we ready. We going to watch.' Y'all better watch!"