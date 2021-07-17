Bianca Belair Retains SmackDown Women's Championship Against Carmella on WWE SmackDown

✖

Bianca Belair once again successfully retained the SmackDown Women's Championship on this week's Friday Night SmackDown, this time taking down Carmella. Belair was supposed to defend her title in a I Quit Match against Bayley at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, but the matchup was scrapped after Bayley suffered a torn ACL while training at the WWE Performance Center. Carmella took "The Role Model's" place, pulling herself from Sunday's Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match in the process.

Before the match got underway, WWE showed highlights from the ESPY Awards this past weekend where Belair and Sasha Banks took home the Best WWE Moment award for their main event match at WrestleMania 37. Other than WrestleMania, tonight's SmackDown marked the first time Belair wrestled in front of live crowd since getting called up to the main roster.

"The EST" picked up the win in similar fashion to her WrestleMania victory over Banks, whipping the challenger with her hair across her stomach before hitting the KOD.

