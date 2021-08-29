Big E on Possibly Challenging Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship

✖

Big E stated in interviews both before and after winning the Money in the Bank contract that he wants to cash it in on Roman Reigns and his Universal Championship. But there are still plenty of fans out there who would rather see E take a different approach with the briefcase and instead challenge WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, which would give Monday Night Raw's main event scene an instant rejuvenation. Lashley has already feuded with the rest of New Day since becoming world champion, squashing Kofi Kingston at Money in the Bank and Xavier Woods inside Hell in a Cell, and E brought that up while discussing Lashley with Sports Illustrated this week.

"There is history with the story with Bobby, Kofi and Woods, so it's all there," E said. "That would be our chance for retribution, and it just feels right. I loved The Hurt Business. I loved seeing what they were able to do, and the fact that their whole Hurt Business era wasn't in front of fans, it was in front of the ThunderDome, that's incredible. Maybe there is a possibility they can put aside whatever squabbles they have and get back together again, then you'd have so many options and possibilities with The New Day and Hurt Business, even six-mans.

"Bobby is on his best run yet," he continued. "He carries himself like a champion; he looks like a champion. When I first got signed by WWE in 2009, I remember watching a match with him and Cena over and over again. He was someone I wanted to work like someday, so it's an honor to have Bobby speak of us like that. He's on an incredible run, and there is definitely a lot of meat there to chew on."

E was also asked in the interview if he's ready to carry the mantle of being the face of the WWE if the opportunity presents itself — "It's a tall task, but I'm ready. I've been beating the drum of meditation over the past year, and it's helped so much by focusing on the present moment. That's all that it is for me. So I'm not worried about this gargantuan task of being the face of the company because I'm too focused on doing my very best to be entertaining with whatever I'm given. I'm all about handling what's right in front of me, and I feel like I can handle whatever is in front of me. I'm ready, and I've been ready."

Last week's SummerSlam saw Lashley retain the WWE title against Goldberg while E regained possession of his MITB briefcase after beating Baron Corbin on the preshow.