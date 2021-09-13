Big E Claims He’ll Cash in Money in the Bank on Tonight’s WWE Raw

This week’s edition of Monday Night Raw could be the most eventful in recent memory if Big E’s latest claim turns out to be true. Late last week it was announced that, instead of meeting at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view later this month, Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton would be fighting over the WWE Championship on tonight’s episode. Big E, who teased finally using his Money in the Bank contract during a promo on last week’s SmackDown, took to Twitter to openly announce he’d be cashing in.

“Let’s let that cat out of the bag…I intend on cashing in my Money in the Bank contract tonight and cashing in to become WWE Champion,” E wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Let’s let that cat out of the bag…I intend on cashing in my Money in the Bank contract tonight and cashing in to become WWE Champion. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) September 13, 2021

It’s entirely possible that E is lying, though Sean Ross Sapp reported on Fightful Select prior to E’s tweet that the New Day member was expected to be on Raw tonight regardless. Sapp described E’s role as being “all over the show.”

While E initially stated in interviews that he only wanted to use the Money in the Bank briefcase on Roman Reigns, lately he’s changed his tune. When asked about targeting Lashley late last month, E told Sports Illustrated, “There is history with the story with Bobby, Kofi and Woods, so it’s all there,” E said. “That would be our chance for retribution, and it just feels right. I loved The Hurt Business. I loved seeing what they were able to do, and the fact that their whole Hurt Business era wasn’t in front of fans, it was in front of the ThunderDome, that’s incredible. Maybe there is a possibility they can put aside whatever squabbles they have and get back together again, then you’d have so many options and possibilities with The New Day and Hurt Business, even six-mans.

“Bobby is on his best run yet,” he continued. “He carries himself like a champion; he looks like a champion. When I first got signed by WWE in 2009, I remember watching a match with him and Cena over and over again. He was someone I wanted to work like someday, so it’s an honor to have Bobby speak of us like that. He’s on an incredible run, and there is definitely a lot of meat there to chew on.”