WWE: Big E Crashes SmackDown and Brutally Attacks Roman Reigns

Tonight’s main event was the anticipated confrontation between King Woods and Roman Reigns, and Woods was out first, calling out Reigns. “It is I, your King, King Woods, and I am in Hartford, and I’m here to find out if you are a man. Last week we had a match Roman, and I hit that elbow drop clean, but then your little cronies show up and it turns into a no contest,” Woods said. “What does that mean? It means Roman Reigns, the so called Tribal Chief, on his own cannot beat Xavier Woods. So if it’s not that way, why don’t you come down here and prove me wrong?”

After a bit of a wait, Reigns’ music hit, and Woods locked eyes forward. Then Reigns and Heyman came out, and Heyman looked focused. Heyman then called out for The Usos, but they didn’t come out. Then we saw Jey and Jimmy thrown out of the entrance by a mystery opponent.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s when WWE Champion Big E came out, and he charged at Reigns. They traded punches down the ramp and then Big E threw Reigns into the steel steps. He then threw him into the barricade, and then he rolled Reigns into the ring.

Woods and Big E then started stomping on Reigns until The Usos ran in, but they dealt with them quickly. Woods then dove over the ropes into both Usos, clearing them out.

Reigns got in the ring and hit Big E with a Superman Punch, but after going for a spear, Big E caught him and lifted him up for a slam, but Reigns got away and rolled out of the ring.

Reigns looked angry and said he was going to kick Big E’s ass at Survivor Series. You can find the full card for Survivor Series below.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs WWE Champion Big E

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs United States Champion Damian Priest

Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team SmackDown – Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Woods, Happy Corbin and Sheamus vs Team Raw – Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and Austin Theory

Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Raw – Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina vs Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya and Toni Storm

