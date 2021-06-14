The Biggest Debacles In Professional Wrestling History

The world of professional wrestling has seen its fair share of insane moments, whether it be with the WWE, WCW, AEW, ECW, or any one of the wrestling organizations around the globe, and we decided to venture into some of the "debacles" of the past that involve some of the biggest superstars who have stepped into the ring. From events such as the Montreal Screw Job to the disaster that was Brawl For All, the world of professional wrestling has seen its fair share of "botches" throughout its long history under the various companies that have brought countless storylines to life. What do you think was the most disastrous debacle in the world of professional wrestling? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.

Brawl For All (Photo: WWE) Taking place in 1998, World Wrestling Entertainment had the insane idea to see how some of their biggest superstars would handle themselves in the ring, dubbing the event "Brawl For All". The "Brawl For All" wouldn't be professional wrestling, but rather, full-on boxing matches that would see superstars attempting to knock one another's lights out, causing many wrestlers unnecessary injury in the process. What made Brawl For All that much crazier is that it ended with wrestler Bart Gunn battling against the boxer Butterbean, who proceeded to knock out the professional wrestler almost instantly as Gunn himself wasn't a boxer.

The Collision In Korea (Photo: WWE) The world of professional wrestling exists in many countries outside of the United States of America, but when the WCW and New Japan attempted to create an event in North Korea, they got more than they bargained for. Having to grapple with the terrifying inner workings of the secretive nation, the superstars performed to a stunned audience, with many of them having never seen wrestling before in their lives. As the wrestlers attempted to escape the country with their lives, it became abundantly clear that the likes of Ric Flair, Eric Bischoff, and others had bit off more than they could chew.

Vince McMahon Blows Out Quads (Photo: WWE) It's been years since Vince MacMahon stepped into the ring as a wrestler himself, once contending against the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bobby Lashley in the squared circle, but one of his biggest injuries took place when he was running into the ring in the role of CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment. Blowing out his quads as he entered into the ring during the 2005 Royal Rumble, McMahon was forced to still attempt to enact the scene while unable to stand on his own two legs.

The Shockmaster Making his grand debut in WCW's Clash of the Champions in 1993, the Shockmaster was set to be the "next big thing" in the world of wrestling. Joining the team of Sting and the British Bulldog, Fred Ottman, aka the Shockmaster, attempted to make a flashy introduction following Sting stating that he was "going to shock the world,". The Shockmaster was doomed from the start with his bizarre Storm Trooper helmet covered in glitter, but the damage was done that much faster due to Ottman tripping and falling through the wall.

The Mass Transit Incident (Photo: Vice) Earlier this year, one of the most violent wrestlers in the world, New Jack, left this world but had created a legacy within the world of professional wrestling that few could match. During his day at the organization known as ECW, which prided itself on adding extreme violence to their matches, the "Mass Transit Incident" involved New Jack and a newcomer who went by "Mass Transit". The "Incident" came about when New Jack went too far in delivering damage to his opponent, who was later revealed to be seventeen years old, lying about his age in order to jump into the ring. New Jack cut two of the arteries of Erich Kulas, aka Mass Transit, nearly killing him and almost sending New Jack to prison for life in the process.

The Montreal Screwjob (Photo: WWE) The last match of Brett Hart before leaving the World Wrestling Federation against Shawn Michaels was wrought with controversy, with Vince McMahon and several others deciding to have the "Hitman" lose his final match when it had been previously agreed upon that Brett would win. As the Referee stated that Hart had submitted to Shawn Michaels, Brett felt betrayed and the legend of the "Montreal Screwjob" began. Not only did Brett Hart feel betrayed, but the fans in Canada who witnessed the "Screwjob" felt almost more so.