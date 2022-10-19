Solo Sikoa Gives His Thoughts on Sami Zayn in The Bloodline, Zayn Addresses Jey Uso's Animosity

The Bloodline was heavily featured on this week's episode of The Bump, as Solo Sikoa was live in the studio while Sami Zayn called in as a virtual guest. Sikoa was asked prior to Zayn's arrival about how he felt about "The Honorary Uce" being a member of the faction. The former NXT North American Champion responded by saying, "Listen, if Roman likes Sami, I like Sami. If Roman don't like Sami, I don't like Sami. So as long as The Tribal Chief accepts Sami Zayn, I do."

Once Zayn arrived, the hosts asked him about the growing animosity between him and Jey Uso. The reigning tag team champion has been openly skeptical of Zayn since the start, but Reigns has gone so far as to have Zayn be the one responsible for Jey.

A Split in The Bloodline

"Jimmy is great though, isn't he? I just can't get enough of that guy, he's honestly the best. But Jey, I don't know what it is," Zayn said. "His guard is up in a way where I've never known him to be like this in the last nine or 10 years. I've never known him to be like this, so snappy and so angry. Not to point out anything that I shouldn't point out here, but he went through a lot in the beginning of The Bloodline with him and Roman. And I don't know how that really affected him. And I've tried to be very understanding, I've tried to put myself in his shoes. He went all through stuff and then all of a sudden he sees me come in get welcomed with open arms. I try to put myself in his shoes and try to understand what his problem might be. But on the flip side, I've done everything I possibly can."

But while Zayn and Jey deal with their issues, Roman Reigns is booked to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against YouTuber Logan Paul at Crown Jewel on Nov. 5. Stay tuned for full coverage of the event!