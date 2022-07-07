WWE Board of Directors Member Steps Down

WWE Board of Directors member Connor Schell is stepping down from his current position, as confirmed in an SEC filing on Wednesday. The filing reads, "On July 6, 2022, Connor Schell resigned from the Board of Directors (the 'Board') of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (the 'Company'), effective immediately. Mr. Schell resigned from the Board due to an increased slate of responsibilities resulting from his new, expanded role at the newly formed The North Road Company, a global, multi-genre content studio. Mr. Schell's decision to resign from the Board was not due to any dispute or disagreement with the Company, its management or the Board on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices."

Schell was brought on to the board back in June 2021 and there's no word as to who his replacement will be. The WWE Board of Directors has been conducting an investigation into Vince McMahon since April over allegedly paying millions of dollars to a former employee in order to cover up their affair. Other non-disclosure agreements signed by other former female employees are currently being investigated as well. McMahon has since temporarily stepped down as CEO and Chairman, with Stephanie McMahon stepping in as interim CEO and Chairwoman. Vince remains WWE's Head of Creative, so he continues to be at every episode of Raw and SmackDown.

"I love this company and am committed to working with the Independent Directors to strengthen our culture and our Company; it is extremely important to me that we have a safe and collaborative workplace," Stephanie said in her statement when the move was made. "I have committed to doing everything in my power to help the Special Committee complete its work, including marshaling the cooperation of the entire company to assist in the completion of the investigation and to implement its findings."

WWE's next pay-per-view, SummerSlam, takes place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on July 30. Check out the card (so far) for the show below: