Looking Back at Bob Saget’s Time in Pro Wrestling

Bob Saget, the beloved Full House star and comedian, died at the age of 65 on Sunday after being found unresponsive in his Florida hotel room. Since then numerous people have taken to social media to pay their respects, including various figures from the pro wrestling world. Gabe Sapolsky, Paul Heyman’s former protege, got Saget involved in one of his wrestling promotions following his departure from Ring of Honor in 2008. A year later he founded Dragon Gate USA and had Saget pop up in 2010 for an episode of his series Strange Days With Bob Saget. During the episode, he served as the ring announcer for Luke Hawx, spoke with “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and wound up getting confronted by a young, pre-WWE Jon Moxley.

“I’ll return to Twitter (Sapolsky was released from the WWE last week after working as a consultant for the company since 2018) for a moment to comment on this. I booked this angle with Bob Saget, Jon Moxley, YAMATO and BxB Hulk thinking it would be a big break for DGUSA. We’d get all these characters over on Strange Days With Bob Saget,” Sapolsky wrote. “Unfortunately, the show never gained any traction. In fact, it was cut from an hour episode to 30 minutes. However, looking back it is crazy and cool that this happened. I also got the advice Bob gave us that he learned from Rodney Dangerfield about trying to make it… ‘Be like a tank.’ I’ve repeated it many times over the years, especially during my hardest times. Thank you, Bob Saget. #RIPBobSaget”

A few years before working with Sapolsky, Saget filmed a segment for the Chikara promotion after rumors started floating around that he was the commissioner of the promotion.

Several of Saget’s former co-stars have also taken to social media to pay their respects.

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby,” John Stamos wrote.

“I don’t know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much,” Candace Cameron Bure tweeted.

“My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave,” Dave Coulier added.