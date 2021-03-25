Bobby Lashley Says He and Drew McIntyre Haven't Had Time to Develop Their WrestleMania 37 Storyline

✖

Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre will clash over the WWE Championship on Night One of WrestleMania 37 next month. And while the storyline between the two has been brewing since Elimination Chamber (Lashley attacked McIntyre after a Chamber Match, allowing Miz to easily cash in Money in the Bank), "The All Mighty" has stated publicly the two haven't been given much time to develop it. Lashley spent his first few weeks as champion brushing off The Miz, while McIntyre had his attention divided between Lashley and a No Holds Barred Match with Sheamus at Fastlane.

"Me and Drew are going to go all out, we're going to beat the hell out of each other," Lashley told the We Watch Wrestling Podcast (h/t Fightful). "That's what we always do. We're going to have to build something up the next few weeks because we haven't had the opportunity to. I had the match with him last year and after that, Lana cost me the win, and we never came back to it. I want to come back to it and there's a lot of things we can do leading up to WrestleMania. Ultimately, just being in the ring with Drew, I know we're going to steal the show match-wise. It's going to be a different match than the other ones. We're hard-hitting. Sheamus and I beat each other up bad. Drew is going to be that, times ten since it's WrestleMania."

McIntyre successfully defended his title against Lashley at Backlash last Summer. That loss prompted Lashley to end his on-screen relationship with Lana and take up MVP as his manager. This eventually led to the formation of The Hurt Business, Raw's most dominant faction over the past year.

