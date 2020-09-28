Bobby Lashley Retains United States Championship at Clash of Champions
Bobby Lashley successfully retained his United States Championship once again on Sunday night, defeating Apollo Crews via a Hurt Lock submission. The feud between Crews and The Hurt Business has seen the likes of Retribution and Cedric Alexander get involved on episodes of Raw, but neither parties were involved on Sunday.
Lashley celebrated with MVP in the ring after the bout was over, while Ricochet helped Crews limp his way backstage. So far the only championship to change hands this evening is the Intercontinental Championship, which Jeff Hardy dropped to Sami Zayn in a triple threat Ladder Match alongside AJ Styles
🤫🤫🤫#WWEClash @The305MVP @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/WYUKwsv4FL— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 28, 2020
No business like #HurtBusiness #WWEClash— Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) September 28, 2020
Check out the full results from tonight's show below
- WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton (Ambulance Match)
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. TBA
- Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza
- United States Championship: Bobby Lashley def. Apollo Crews
- Raw Women's Championship: Asuka def. Zelina Vega
- Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn def. Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles (Ladder Match)
- SmackDown Tag Team Championships: Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro def. Lucha House Party