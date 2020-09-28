Bobby Lashley Retains United States Championship at Clash of Champions

✖

Bobby Lashley successfully retained his United States Championship once again on Sunday night, defeating Apollo Crews via a Hurt Lock submission. The feud between Crews and The Hurt Business has seen the likes of Retribution and Cedric Alexander get involved on episodes of Raw, but neither parties were involved on Sunday.

Lashley celebrated with MVP in the ring after the bout was over, while Ricochet helped Crews limp his way backstage. So far the only championship to change hands this evening is the Intercontinental Championship, which Jeff Hardy dropped to Sami Zayn in a triple threat Ladder Match alongside AJ Styles

Check out the full results from tonight's show below