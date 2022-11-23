WWE's Bobby Lashley Reveals He Was Offered Stranger Things and Mortal Kombat Roles

At the moment Bobby Lashley has had the WWE United States Championship and his ongoing feud with Brock Lesnar on his mind, but when he's not competing in the ring the All Mighty has been known to take a few movie roles. In the past, Lashley has starred in films like The Way of War and Blood Out, which happened between the star's runs in WWE. It turns out that Lashley could have also been a part of two major franchises, as in a new interview with Sidewalks Entertainment, Lashley revealed that he was offered roles in the Mortal Kombat franchise and Stranger Things, but he ultimately decided that acting wasn't a priority for him at the time.

"I did a handful of movies when I was in-between when I fighting for a while, from my first run in WWE to my second run. I did about four or five (movies). Little, small parts. They needed that big bad villain to come in there, and I played that part. Of course, I got killed every time," Lashley said.

"I was offered things afterward. I was offered Mortal Kombat. There was Stranger Things. There were a lot of different ones that I was offered. At the time, I wasn't really focused on doing that. I was fighting at the time, I was trying to get back in professional wrestling. The acting part was something that I was interested in, but I don't think it was the right timing. When I came back to WWE, I started doing more acting classes, working on that, and now I'm more open to doing it," Lashley said.

Lashley did reveal he was a few projects in the works, and that he could see himself pursuing more in that realm once his wrestling career winds down. "We have some different projects in line right now. I can see myself kind of moving into a bigger role and doing some more movies when I slow it down in professional wrestling," Lashley said.

That doesn't seem to be happening anytime soon though, and Lashley will next be in the ring as part of Survivor Series: War Games, where he will be taking on Seth Rollins and Austin Theory in a triple threat match for the United States Championship.

H/T Fightful