WWE's Bobby Lashley has Scary Fall After Rope Snaps at Live Event

WWE held a special live event in Newcastle England, and those in attendance had a number of matches to look forward to. That included Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre, but things didn't go as planned due to the top rope snapping. At one point Lashley slipped away from McIntyre's move and then went to bounce off the ropes. It looked as if McIntyre had a Claymore planned, but when they bounced off the opposite ropes, the top rope snapped and Lashley took a scary fall to the ground outside of the ring (via Wrestling News).

As you can see in the video below, Lashley falls and kind of flips over, and it looked as if he might have hit his head a bit on the ring apron. He then fell to the ground and a WWE official goes over to check on him and gives a signal to continue. The referee then gets things moving and Sami Zayn goes to roll Lashley in the ring.

The top rope snapped at the WWE live event in Newcastle. Bobby Lashley is okay. pic.twitter.com/8TZ46aElTc — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) April 28, 2022

Lashley continued the match and finished things out, so he appears to be okay and unhurt, which is wonderful news. We wish Lashley all the best.

As for the rest of the event, the full card for the WWE Live included Shinsuke Nakamura vs Sheamus (with Ridge Holland), Lashley vs McIntyre, a SmackDown Women's Championship match between Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks, a Tag Team Champions vs Champions match between RK-Bro and The Usos, and a WWE Intercontinental Championship match between Ricochet and Butch. There was also a Gunther vs Sami Zayn match, Naomi vs Natalya (with Shayna Baszler), and Aliyah vs Shotzi.