WWE and Boys & Girls Clubs of America Sign New Partnership to Support the Be a STAR Campaign

WWE and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America announced on Wednesday that the pair have signed a new multi-year partnership in order to support the "Be a STAR" bullying prevention program. The press release for the announcement read, "The 'Be a STAR' program provides students the tools they need to drive effective learning, decision making, creativity, relationships and mental health. Since 2011, 'Be a STAR' bullying prevention rallies, resources and programs have reached more than 500,000 children globally. By developing each child's emotional intelligence, children can become happier, healthier and more compassionate — leading to a drastic increase in the ability to manage conflict and reducing the amount of bullying instances.

"To celebrate the partnership, seven WWE Superstars were in attendance at Union League Boys & Girls Clubs in Chicago, including WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Dana Brooke, Sonya Deville, Nikki A.S.H. and Happy Corbin," the release continued. "WWE Global Ambassador and Boys & Girls Club Alumni member Titus O'Neil led the 'Be a STAR' rally and was joined by NFL Hall of Famer and Boys & Girls Club Alumni Member Andre Reed and model/actress and Boys & Girls Club Alumni Member Damaris Lewis."

Last night we had our #YouthAwards, and needless to say we are so #proud of our #clubkids. From Youth of the Year, to the Collage Competition . All of our Club Kids shined bright last night! Thank you to @Outback for sponsoring and catering the event! #LeadersGrowHere pic.twitter.com/We9tJsBSCs — Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay (@BGCTampa) May 4, 2022

