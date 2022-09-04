Report: A Startup Wrestling Promotion Attempted to Sign Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt's status in the pro wrestling world continues to be one of the biggest ongoing mysteries in the business. Triple H spoke incredibly highly of him in a new interview with Ariel Helwani this weekend, but other than the occasional tweet Wyatt has remained quiet about the situation. But according to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, an unlikely source reportedly offered Wyatt a "serious" offer to join a startup wrestling promotion.

Sapp explained that it was "heavily implied" that Freddie Prinze Jr. was the one who reached out to Wyatt in order for him to join to wrestling promotion he's currently working on launching. Prinze previously confirmed that he was in talks to get Karrion Kross to sign with his promotion as its top star, only for Triple H to reach out and get him back in the WWE.

Sapp also commented on AEW's interest in Wyatt — "We're also told that there was 'at least some interest in Bray Wyatt from AEW' at some point, but we're not sure if talks ever happened, or any specifics of that interest."

Prinze talked about his plans for a promotion on his Wrestling With Freddie Podcast back in May — "I started watching other shows, older shows, old Ring of Honor. I started listening to Jim Cornette and his philosophies on wrestling. I started listening to other promoters and people in the business and their philosophies on wrestling. I started watching what other wrestlers were trying to do. I started asking everyone I knew in the business questions. Then I started looking at arenas, locally here and what it will cost to rent them."

On top of saying he wants it to be a SAG show, he also confirmed he wouldn't be it's booker — "I would have a booker because I cannot book to save my life. I can really write, I can connect with people, and I can pull good performances out of people when their bosses didn't think that performance was within them before. I know I can do that because I've seen it happen. I know what my strengths are, and I damn well know what I suck at. I was told what I suck at enough. So yeah, so that's that's the plan. I hope you guys support it. I hope you dig it. If you don't, you can be just as vocal because like I said that stuff motivates me too."