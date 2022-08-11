Major Update on Bray Wyatt Possibly Returning to WWE

Bray Wyatt has officially been gone from WWE for over a year following his sudden release in July 2021. The former WWE Champion has since released a number of cryptic messages on social media teasing his return to the ring, but so far nothing has materialized. However, once Vince McMahon announced his departure from the company fans began to speculate over whether or not the door for Wyatt to return had been reopened now that Paul "Triple H" Levesque is leading WWE Creative. WWE officials seem to have the same idea, as Sean Ross Sapp indicated on Wednesday night.

A full report from Fightful Select is expected to drop today, so stay tuned for updates.

Do you all want me to run a report tomorrow on why some WWE higher ups believe they are more likely to regain Bray Wyatt now than before?



Okay. https://t.co/jy8u4a7WDa tomorrow pic.twitter.com/htsF1zToKY — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 11, 2022

Wyatt's latest message from this past weekend read, "Wrestling is not a love story, it's a Fairy Tale for masochists. A comedy for people who criticize punchlines. A fantasy most can't understand, a spectacle no one can deny. Lines are blurred. Heroes are villains. Budgets are cut. Business is Business.

"But it can also be a land where Dead men walk. Where Honor makes you Elite. Where Demons run for office. And Rock bottom is a reason to rejoice. WOOOOO! It's an escape," he continued. "A reason to point the blame at anyone but yourself for 2-3 hours. An excuse to be a kid again, and nothing matters except the moment we are in. Wrestling is not a love story, it's much more. It's hope. And in a world surrounded in hate, greed and violence, a world where closure may never come. We all know a place that has hot and cold hope on tap. For better or for worse."

He also noted that the message wasn't meant to be seen as cryptic — "It's not meant to be cryptic. It's a reminder to myself and others that need reminding just how special this business is. And how lucky we are to have it. Put your microscope and biases aside and read it again. #DooDoo"

