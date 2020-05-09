WWE SmackDown: Braun Strowman Faces Down Bray Wyatt Ahead of Money in the Bank Match

✖

This Sunday Universal Champion Braun Strowman will come face to face with his former leader Bray Wyatt, though these days Bray has traded in the swamp for an insane and supernatural alter ego. We've seen Bray and Braun trade barbs on SmackDown via television screens and surprise gifts, but tonight was the first time they've come face to face, and it did not disappoint. Bray made it clear that he wants an apology from Braun, and to alleviate the weight of the Universal Championship from Braun, but Braun isn't budging, and he let Bray know that in the best way.

After Bray asked for the apology, he referenced Braun's "Get These Hands" in several different ways, but Braun wasn't going for it. Bray also said Braun could return home, but he had to get rid of the thing holding him back first, and that is the Universal Championship.

Braun said that's not happening, and he doesn't need to return home because he is home. He said Bray doesn't know him or how he works, and that Bray is not going to get into his head.

That's when Bray pulled out the big guns, bringing out the old mask that Braun used to wear during his days in the Wyatt Family. Braun looked a little shook, but then said all of this ends on Sunday at Money in the Bank.

That's when Braun made one of the best exits and waved in Bray's trademark over the top format, telling him "bye" and smiling ear to ear as. he walked off, which you can see in the video above.

Waving handWaving handWaving handWaving hand #SmackDown

"Come back home." #SmackDown @WWEBrayWyatt @BraunStrowman

You can check out some of the best reactions starting on the next slide, and you can find the official description for WWE SmackDown below.

"Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt will come face to face ahead of their Universal Championship Match, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville look to settle old scores and Jeff Hardy is ready to ignite his comeback on the final SmackDown before WWE Money In The Bank."

Here's the full card.

Sonya Deville vs Mandy Rose

Braun Strohmann vs Bray Wyatt

Jeff Hardy Returns

Tamina and Lacey Evans vs Bayley and Sasha Banks

Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak, and a Mystery Partner vs King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro

The New Day vs Miz and Morrison vs Lucha House Party vs The Forgotten Sons

What did you think of this segment SmackDown fans? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.