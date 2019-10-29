Photo: Bray Wyatt Gets an Insane New Tattoo Ahead of His Rematch With Seth Rollins

Bray Wyatt will take on Seth Rollins in a Falls Count Anywhere match this Thursday at the Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. But before he puts on the demonic clown mask and becomes “The Fiend,” Wyatt took to Twitter to show off some haunting new ink.

“Let’s go to war,” Wyatt wrote, as he showed off a black skull with glowing red eyes on his left hand.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Let’s go to war pic.twitter.com/q8HkRE4gZ8 — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 28, 2019

After Rollins burned down the set of the Firefly Fun House, Wyatt and his Fun House puppets reappeared on the set on last week’s SmackDown to mourn the death of Rambling Rabbit (again). Wyatt is set to appear in front of a live WWE crowd as his friendly, Mr. Rogers-esque persona on a Miz TV segment this week just one day after facing Rollins in their rematch.

Since late September Rollins and Wyatt have wrestled for the WWE Universal Championship 14 times, but based on their one televised match (Hell in a Cell) and the footage from various post-Raw dark matches, it appears fans have overwhelmingly supported Wyatt instead of the babyface world champion. Rollins addressed that outright during a post-show interview on Monday night.

“There’s been a lot of disrespect going around lately, I feel like. The Fiend, I get it, he’s cool man. He’s fresh and he’s new and he’s got this cult following and that just puts a chip on my shoulder. I just feel like I’m out here every single week busting my back, breaking my back, putting this whole company on my back sometimes, and I don’t get the respect that I deserve cause there’s this new flavor of ice cream. And the dude’s scary, I get that too.”

“I don’t know what it’s gonna take at Crown Jewel to put him away, but I’m going to do whatever it takes to survive and prevail cause it’s kind of what I do. Tonight was a test, I got through it and I feel fully prepared going into Crown Jewel.”

Check out the rest of Crown Jewel Card in the list below.