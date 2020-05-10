Watch: Bray Wyatt Channels His Inner Hulk Hogan Ahead of Money in the Bank Match With Braun Strowman

✖

Bray Wyatt will challenge Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship on Sunday night at Money in the Bank. And since he isn't relying on The Fiend this time around, there's a chance Wyatt will be at a significant disadvantage given Strowman's overwhelming strength. The former world champion seemed to have an answer for that when he popped up on The Bump on Sunday morning, showing off his at-home workout routine while also giving a distorted impression of Hulk Hogan.

Wyatt's routine consisted of lifting tiny weights, playing Dance Dance Revolution inside his garage, playing with his pet potbelly pig and planning out a strategy for fighting a sasquatch. For reasons that will probably never be explained, videos of old people working out were spliced into the video.

The clip ends with Wyatt ripping off his Braun Strowman shirt in Hogan-esque fashion while an edited version of "Real American" faintly plays in the background.

Wyatt's picked up some serious momentum since his lackluster match with Goldberg back at Super ShowDown in February. At WrestleMania 36 he beat John Cena in the cinematic Firefly Fun House match, forcing the 16-time world champion to relive his greatest failures before The Fiend pinned him with the Mandible Claw. He then turned his attention back to the world championship, which Strowman took from Goldberg at WrestleMania one night earlier. While Strowman has repeatedly brushed off Wyatt's head games, Wyatt continues to bring up the history the two have in The Wyatt Family (which Strowman left due to the Superstar Shake-up).

Do you think Wyatt will win back the world championship from Strowman? Let us know down in the comments!

Money in the Bank will take place on Sunday night at both the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and the WWE Headquarters building in Stamford, Connecticut.

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (filmed at WWE Headquarters): Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black vs. King Corbin vs. Otis

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (filmed at WWE Headquarters): Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Carmella vs. Lacey Evans

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Tamina

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. The Miz & John Morrison vs. Lucha House Party vs. The Forgotten Sons

R-Truth vs. MVP

(Kickoff) Jeff Hardy vs. Cesaro

